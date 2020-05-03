ZERBY, Robert J., Sr.

ZERBY - Robert J., Sr. Age 78, of Hamburg, April 21, 2020, in Murrells Inlet, SC, beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee Volrath), dearest father of Robert Zerby Jr. (Stephen Monahan) and Danae Zerby-Smerka; treasured Poppy to Brittanie and Bryce Smerka and Aidan Zerby and Papa to great-grandson, Ashton. Son of the late Alice Zerby Barnes, late stepfather, Douglas Barnes, and the late Leonard Zerby. Survived by his sister Nancie Zerby Chugg and his nieces and nephews. Bob was a Lake Shore Volunteer Fireman for over fifty years and co-founded the Benevolent Association to benefit his fellow firefighters. If desired, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Lake Shore Fire Company Benevolent Association, Inc., 4591 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 or to the charity of your choice. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. His funeral arrangements are under the direction of the V.J. IOCOVOZZI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Frankfort, NY.