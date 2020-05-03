ZEBULSKE, Katherine A. (Kornaker)

Age 90, of North Tonawanda, NY, Friday, April 24, 2020, after a long illness; survived by her son Michael (Tina) Zebulske and her daughter Amy Zebulske, who will forever miss her kind and beautiful spirit; cherished by her grandchildren, Kimberly (Jon) Philby, Jaclyn (Joseph) Burgess and Andrew (Rachel) Zebulske; great-grandchildren Landon and Justin Philby, Callie and Aubrey Burgess and Ryleigh Zebulske; deeply missed by feline companions Sheba and Jaspurr; sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends; predeceased by her beloved husband Sherwood; brothers Joseph, John and Frank Kornaker; sisters Elizabeth Meyers and Helen Brokenshire. A Celebration of Katherine's Life will be held at Salem United Church of Christ, in the City of Tonawanda, at a date and time to be announced by the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Herschell Carrousel Society, NT History Museum or to Salem United Church of Christ. Katherine was a strong, intelligent woman who loved her family, reading, puzzles, animals of all kinds, flowers and gardening, and everything German. "Weg, aber nicht vergessen". Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com