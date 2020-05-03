ZAPROWSKI, Marjorie R. (DeBalski)

April 25, 2020, age 92, beloved wife of the late John A. Zaprowski; dear mother of Ellen (Louis) Fiorillo, Mark (Margaret) Zaprowski, Jeffrey (Kathleen) Zaprowski, John (Terri) Zaprowski, Scott (BethAnn) Zaprowski and Gregg Zaprowski; loving grandmother of Kristin (Ryan) Baker, Sara (Jack Abbott) Fiorillo, Justin (Heather Carpenter) Zaprowski, Jordan (Katherine Bonfiglio) Zaprowski, Jennifer Zaprowski, Mollie (Tanner) Hayes, Austin (Andrea) Zaprowski, Jessica (Jeff) Gangloff, Laura Zaprowski, Steven Zaprowski, and the late Jon Fiorillo and Brian Zaprowski; great-grandmother of Brody, Landon, Ellie and Lucy. Marjorie was predeceased by three siblings. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley DeBalski, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private Services were held for the immediate family. A Public Celebration of Marjorie's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, Memorials may be made in Marjorie's Memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or People Inc., Foundation (Sunrise RIA), 1219 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Marjorie's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com to share memories and condolences.