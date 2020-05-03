YAW, Arline R (Lyons)

Of Boston, NY, April 29, 2020, loving wife of the late Harry Yaw; beloved mother to Joy (Gerald) Wind; loving grandmother to Chuck (Kristin), Cheryl (Charlie), Joel (Lia); great-grandmother to Emily, Chad, Carly and Kai; dearest sister to Jenny (late LeRoy) House, Dean (late Gilbert) Purves and the late Charlie (Evelyn), Raymond, Jim (Anna) Lyons, Arletta (Samuel) Wingier and Mary (Norbert) Jones; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services to be held privately. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel).