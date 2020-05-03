WIERZBOWSKI, Eleanor L. (Stefaniak)

April 25, 2020, wife of the late Daniel W.; dear mother of Daniel (Hilary), Kenneth (Karen) and the late Michael (Karen); loving grandmother of Michael (Michelle), Steven (Bambi), Kelly (Jacob) Lipiew, Daniel ( Sarah), Kenneth (Allyson) and Melissa (Thomas) Zielinski; great-grandmother of Eliana, Elijah, Allison, Alexander, Avery and Daniel. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Eleanor was a longtime employee of J.C. Penney's and a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com