WHITE, John H.

WHITE - John H. Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 28, 2020, devoted father of Michele (Kenyetta) Cobb, Yolanda Pearson, Michael (late Anita) Ester and Eric Rhodes; cherished grandfather of four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.