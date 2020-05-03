WEST, John L.

WEST - John L. Of East Aurora, NY, April 25, 2020, beloved husband of the late Jeanne (nee White) and the late Sheila (nee Devine); father of Mary Ann West, Randolph (Lisa) West, John Dudley (Karen) West, Peter David West, Philip William (Elizabeth) West and the late John Daniel West and Emily Elizabeth West; also survived by ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Interment will be in New Canaan, CT. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com