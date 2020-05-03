WEBER, Helene (Dorfer)

WEBER - Helene (nee Dorfer)

May 2, 2020, age 97, beloved wife of the late Gordon C. Weber; loving mother of Ronald (Genie) Weber, David (Elaine) Weber and Patricia Penman; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister of Geraldine and the late Virginia, Jeannette and Gertrude; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.AMIGONE.com