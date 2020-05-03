WEBER, George

WEBER - George April 26, 2020, loving husband of Trudy K. (nee Meiler); dearest father of Norman A. (Diane) and Jeffery C. (Donna) Weber; beloved grandfather of Kyle (Jimmy) Galczynski and Kelsey, Adam and Rachel Weber; great- grandfather of Ryan, Jason, Chloe and Stella; predeceased by three brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews in the US and Germany. Services to be announced at a later date. George was a GM retiree, a member of UAW 424 and a longtime member of the Elma Seniors. Please share condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com