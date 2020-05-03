WALSH, Richard J.

WALSH - Richard J. April 28, 2020, loving son of Rosemary A. (nee Boyd) and the late David R. Walsh; dear brother of Geraldine (Scott) Jones, Daniel (Melissa Dixon), Virginia, Christopher (Barbara), George (Mary Ann), Peter (Theresa) Walsh and the late Kathryn (Wayne) Maleck; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation of WNY, 4444 Bryant & Stratton Way, Williamsville, 14221.