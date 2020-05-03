VAIDHYANATHAN, Vishnampet Sivaramakrishnan

VAIDHYANATHAN - Vishnampet Sivaramakrishnan Passed away on April 20, 2020, in Charlottesville, VA, at the age of 86. He was a Scientist and Scholar. He was born in Madras, South India, came to the United States to pursue his Ph.D. in 1955, at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL. In Little Rock, he met Virginia Evans, whom he married in 1965. They married, despite the miscegenation laws in place at the time. They moved to Buffalo, NY, where he was a tenured Professor at SUNY Buffalo in Biophysics and Physiology for 35 years. After retirement, they moved to Miami, FL, for 15 years (near their daughters), before moving close to their son and his family in Charlottesville, VA. He was a Diamond Life Master bridge player with over 5,375 master points. He had a heart transplant at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in 1992 and survived on it for almost 27 years. He is survived by his wife Virginia; son Siva; daughter Mehala; daughter Vedana; daughter-in-law Melissa; son-in-law Peter; granddaughter Jaya, and many more brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. He died surrounded by his immediate family, since COVID-19 kept visitation small. He may have had a small funeral, but he was loved by many all around the world and will be greatly missed.