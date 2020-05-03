URBAN, Bettie Jane

URBAN - Bettie Jane Age 90, passed away peacefully and with family at her side on April 24, 2020, in Fairfax, Virginia. Born February 12, 1930, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Sigmund and Florence (Duch) Kowalkowski, who owned and operated Kowalkowski Bakery on Walden Avenue for 50 years. She was the devoted wife of the late Anthony (Tony) Urban for nearly 64 years. Bettie was a proud Alumna of Nardin Academy 1947 and the University of Buffalo 1951, where she earned a BA in Physical Education. While at Nardin, Bettie, her sister Dorothy and her dear friend Margie Carr were recruited as cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bill's inaugural season in the All-American Football Conference. After graduating from UB, she worked as a Buffalo Public Schools gym teacher and then in 1954, married Tony and started a family. Together they raised six children, first on St. Lawrence Avenue and then in the Town of Tonawanda, where for many years Bettie worked as an Election Judge. In retirement, she and Tony wintered in Venice, Florida, and spent summers in Getzville. A true "people person," Bettie made lifelong friends everywhere she lived, staying in contact with former neighbors until her final days. From the age of 10 to her 80s, Bettie spent summers at a much beloved family cottage in Bay Beach, Ontario, Canada. Among her fondest Memories were sailing on the passenger ferry Canadiana, dancing to the '40s big bands at the Crystal Beach Dance Hall and spending time with family and friends at the beach. A lover of warm weather, she also enjoyed Caribbean and Hawaiian cruises with Tony and basking in the Florida sun. Through her actions, Bettie taught the importance of kindness, humility, faith and family. With abiding devotion to her Catholic faith, she unfailingly put others' needs before her own. She created a close-knit, loving family by being a dedicated mother, a loyal spouse and an attentive caregiver to her father, mother and sister. She is survived by her children, Jim Urbanczyk, Michael Urban, Sally Urbanczyk, Betsy Trice, Kristin Larney and David Urbanczyk, and their ever-supportive spouses, Deb, Debby, Joe, Hap, Tim and Lauren. She also is survived by eight adoring grandchildren, Amanda, Emily, Matthew, Hannah, Jackson, Tony, Zoya and Andrey, and three great-grandchildren, Aarav, Arjun and Nina, all of whom brought her much pride, laughter and joy. Bettie also leaves behind four nieces and nephews, several caring cousins and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister and close friend, Dorothy Kowal. Blessed by her long life, Bettie's family now holds countless precious memories of time spent in her company. She will forever be remembered for her playful spirit, quiet strength, love of simple things and ever the Bakers' daughter, her sweet tooth. The family wishes to extend special thanks to a very gifted caregiver, Consuelo, who provided invaluable and truly loving care and comfort to "Mrs. Bettie" throughout the last years of her life in Virginia. Betty will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who are interested make a donation in Bettie's name to Nardin Academy High School or the Newman Center at SUNY-Buffalo. As circumstances permit, a Memorial Service will be held this summer in Western New York. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME. Condolences can be made at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com