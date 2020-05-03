TROMBLE, Christine E.

TROMBLE - Christine E. May 2, 2020, loving mother of Justin (fiance Melissa Kyler), Stephen McGinnis Jr. and Briana McGinnis; beloved daughter of Charles N. and Alice (nee Burns) Tromble; soon to be grandma of Vikki and Alex; dear sister of Cathleen (David) Thompson and Edward W. (Karen) Tromble; survived by nieces and nephews; companion of James Sciarrino. Due to the COVID 19 public health crisis, Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com