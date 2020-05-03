TOMPOROWSKI, Richard S.

TOMPOROWSKI - Richard S. April 27, 2020, beloved husband of 47 years to Angela Tomporowski; devoted father to Jason (Linda) Tomporowski, Danielle Seipel and Zachary (Bryana) Tomporowski; loving Papa to Emma, Joshua and Jayce; cherished brother of Donna Kleinmann, Karen (Gary) Garcia, Jim (Dodie) Tomporowski, Laurie (Paul) Williams and the late David Tomporowski; dear brother-in-law of Cynthia (Ed) Zobrist, Judi (late Todd) Erhardt, Tammy Carroll and the late Bonita Z; also survived by many nieces and nephews; special friend of Joe and Sue D'Anthony, Andy and Darlene Caldwell, Jim and Sue Hahn, his Happy Hooker friends, his fishing, hunting and golfing buddies and his Attica Correctional Officer brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com