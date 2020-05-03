TOMKINSON, Wayne F.

TOMKINSON - Wayne F. Age 80, April 26, 2020, of Buffalo, NY, loving father of Susan (Jim) Bryant and Erica (Louis) Calostipes; cherished grandfather of Nathan, Kathleen, Tia, and Jace whom he took great pride in, brother of Linda (Rand) Hunt and predeceased by four brothers. Wayne was known for his sense of humor. He was recently inducted into the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame and had a passion for sports. Proud member of AA for 18 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Footsteps of WNY. The website is footstepsofwny.org