THOMPSON, Lorraine F. (Geitner)

Of Indian Falls, at the age of 88, on April 27, 2020, wife of the late Richard "Dick" Thompson; mother of Robert (LaNora) and John (Lori) Thompson; sister of Thomas Geitner and the late Virginia "Jean" Meiser and the late James Geitner; grandmother of Daniel (Katie) Manges, Diana (Philip) Harrison and Bryan, Steven and Owen Thompson; great-grandmother of Ryan and Alaina Manges, Kaelyn Oliver and Brennan Harrison. Services will be announced by BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron (716-542-9522). Memorials to Alabama-Basom United Methodist Church and Indian Falls Fire Department. Please visit www.BERNHARDTFUNERAL.com