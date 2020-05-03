THOMAS, David E.

THOMAS - David E. April 30, 2020, beloved husband of the late Rita (Meyers); dear father of Susan (Mark) Warren and David J. (Mimi) Thomas; loving grandfather of Matthew (Stephanie) and Douglas (Rachel)Thomas; great-grandfather of Elizabeth and Olivia Thomas; brother of John Thomas and Betty Lou Mesnard. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice Buffalo. Dave was very active at the Springville Country Club.