TASEVSKI - Metodija Of Orchard Park, entered into rest April 28, 2020, beloved husband of 67 years to Mileva (nee Kondovski) Tasevski; devoted father of Nada (Odisej) Nasoky and George (Nadine) Tasevski; cherished grandfather of Michelle (Michael) Lane, Christine (Jason) Marrano and Michael Tasevski; adored great-grandfather of Michael, Olivia, Benjamin, David Lane, Mila Tasevski and Rocky Marrano; loving son of the late Bogoja and Trajanka Kuzmanovski; dear brother of the late Georgija (late Zivka) Milosevski, Milosh (late Vasa) Milosevski and Slave (late Vaska) Kuzmanovski; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Private services. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mite and Mileva Tasevski were one of the first Parishioners of Sts. Cyril and Methody Macedonian Orthodox Church, in 1969 in Blasdell, NY. Mite was the Domakin of Sts. Cyril and Methody Macedonian Orthodox Church from 1981. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at may be made www.lombardofuneralhome.com