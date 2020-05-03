SURDAM, Martha A. (Kilburn)

Of Buffalo, NY, April 30, 2020, at age 82, beloved wife of Ernest Surdam; loving mother of Maryann (late George) Knowlton, Donna (Randall) Warner, Steven Vaungaro, Alisa (Marion) Smith and Kathleen (Brian Reese) Southard; devoted grandmother of 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of Kathleen Burke, Richard Killburn and the late Edna O'Malley and Annette Robinson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to current health concerns, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Donations in Martha's memory to Roswell Park, are appreciated. Online condolences www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com