STACHOWSKI, Robert D. "Stack"

April 27, 2020, husband of Bonnie (Latham) and the late Maura (McGee) Stachowski; father of Robert (Lisa) Stachowski, Kim Caruana, Sheila McGee and the late Stephen (Megan McCormick) Stachowski; stepfather of Julie A. and Richard Latham; grandfather of four; dearest brother of Cecelia Bork. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Leo the Great Church followed by interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If desired, donations in Bob's name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 12, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com