SMITH, Alice P.

SMITH - Alice P. April 25, 2020, beloved wife of the late Eugene F. Smith; dear mother of E. Paul (Connie), and Gregory L. (Judith); sister of the late Keith White (Kathryn), and the late Barbara J. Cox (late Paul); aunt of Patricia Deberry, Paula J. Butler (Jerry) and William White; also survived by five grandchildren, and other relatives. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home. No prior visitation. Private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. www.BrianKLewisfuneralhomes.com