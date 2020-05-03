SIRFACE, Carl P.

SIRFACE - Carl P. April 27, 2020, beloved husband of Marilyn Hermann Sirface; father of Gary (Natalie), Mark (late Anita) and Deborah (Thomas, Sr.) Schugardt; grandfather of Kristen (Anthony), Tommy, Eric, Natalie, Adam and Emily; also survived by nieces and nephews; brother of the late Warren, Alan Sirface and Catherine Jane Gerbracht. A private Funeral Service and interment was held under the direction of the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Gifts in Mr. Sirface's memory made to St. John Lutheran Church, 6540 Main St., Williamsville, 14221, appreciated.