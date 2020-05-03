SHARPLES, William J.

SHARPLES - William J. April 30, 2020, of Clarence, NY, beloved husband of Barbara (Schwartz) Sharples; dear father of Christina Marie and William (Jennifer) Sharples; loving grandfather of Sarah Nowak and William Sharples; brother of Robert (Donna) Sharples and the late Nancy (Raymond) Peterson and the late Barbara Salisbury. Due to the current health restrictions, Funeral Services will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com