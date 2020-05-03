SCHWERT, Herman F.

Schwert - Herman F. April 26, 2020, of Buffalo, NY, beloved husband of Donna (nee Gennocro) Schwert; devoted father of Darlene (Andrew) Suba; cherished grandfather of Patrick D. Moran Jr; loving step-father to Mark (Sue) Koeppel, William (Loretta) Koeppel, and the late Charles (Michael) Koeppel; dear step-grandfather of Amanda (Brett) Lindbloom, Colleen Koeppel and Charles Koeppel; dear brother of Victor Schwert. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, services will be private to the family. Arrangement are in the care of LAKESIDE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Erie County, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. Your online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com