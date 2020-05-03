Schottin, Shirley D.

Schottin - Shirley D. Of Williamsville, NY, April 27, 2020, at age 87. Dearest mother of Shari Dibella Scheifla (James R. Brody); grandmother of Ashley M. Carriero; daughter of the late Melvin F. and Dorothea (Griessel) Schottin; survived by extended family Lori and Jayden Rieman; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Fellowship Church in Middleport, NY. She was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by her daughter Bella (Shari). In 1969, Shirley was the first single person to be approved to adopt in WNY, a non-blood child, opening single parent adoptions in 1970. Shirley was an All-Star Basketball and Tennis Player, excelled in many other sports and she loved animals. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com