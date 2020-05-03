SCHOENLE, Gerald W.

SCHOENLE - Gerald W. April 29, 2020, beloved husband for 65 years to Joan A. (Brainard) Schoenle; dear father of Gerald W. Jr. (JoAnn), Maura (Shane), Jeannie (Rich) Waldmiller, Paula (Joe) Salvatore, Tom (Candy), Katie (late Gary) Roncone, Mary (Tom) Casarsa, Peggy (Doug) Takac and Jim (Greg) Schoenle; dear son of the late Arthur F. (late Margaret) Schoenle; brother of the late June (Alfred) Bingenhiemer and the late Carol (Lee) (Dee) Sponholtz; survived by 34 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and longtime friend Norman Klaffka. Funeral Service Private. A Memorial will be scheduled at a future date. If desired, memorials may be made to the Journey’s Program, at Harris Hill Nursing Facility, 2699 Wherle Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221. Mr. Schoenle was a lifetime member of the Rushford Conservation Club and the VFW Leonard Post 6251 DADS. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME