SCHANNE, Ronald E.

SCHANNE - Ronald E. April 28, 2020, age 86, husband of the late Mary (nee Chrzanowski); dear father of Ronald, Joseph (Laurie Jo), and the late Eugene (late Judy) and Annette Kowal; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Ron retired from Buffalo Forge. Donations to Hospice Buffalo in Ron's name. Condolences may be shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com