SCHAFER, Gerald

SCHAFER - Gerald Of Lancaster, NY, April 24, 2020, beloved husband of Joanne (Kwaczala); loving father of Kenneth, Joseph (Cheryl), Keith (Lynn) and Cheri (Jeff) Stephens; grandfather of Jay, Nicholas, Megan, Joshua, Billy, Amanda, Jared, Mikayla and Dylan; great-grandfather of Jo-Jo; brother of Helen (late Don) Markham, Norman (Carole) and Jane Schafer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com