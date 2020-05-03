SCHABER, Petrina R. (DiSalvo)

Passed away to her Lord peacefully April 28, 2020, at the age of 89. She was active and well-loved resident of Seneca Health Care for 11 years. She will be greatly missed for her sound advice, warmth, kindness, amazing cooking skills and singing to the very end with a voice of an angel. She is predeceased by her son Conrad Schaber and brother Nicholas (Karen) Maile; survived by her sister, Nina (Louis) Fricano; children, Peter (Deborah), Michael (Sharlene), David (Barbara) and Camille (Carl) Stafford; beloved grandchildren, Dawn, Dana, Justin, Rebecka, Victoria, Peter, Jennifer, Katelyn and Kyle; six great-grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews and numerous cousins, great-nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date when we can safely gather. Donations can be made in her honor to your local food pantry. Arrangements by the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home.