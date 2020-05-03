SAYOC, Florence (WALLACE)

Sayoc - Florence (nee Wallace)

April 28, 2020, beloved wife of the late Dr. Oscar Z. Sayoc; loving mother of Stephen W. (Lisa) Sayoc and Kimberly W. (Michael Lorenzo) Sayoc; grandmother of Taylor, Noah and Savannah; sister of Eleanora (Mortimer) Konwaler, Stella (Ronald) Stella and James (Lylah) Lombardi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com