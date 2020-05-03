RYAN, Joseph J., Jr.

RYAN - Joseph J., Jr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 26, 2020, loving son of the late Joseph and Annabelle Ryan; dear brother of Theodore (Judith) Ryan and the late Patricia Ochoa-Minuth; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. A Celebration of Joseph's Life will be held at a later date. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Joseph was an Army Veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com