RUSZALA, Robert A.

RUSZALA - Robert A. April 27, 2020, beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Golombek); dear father of Lisa Benner and Valerie (late Mark) Klaskala; loving grandfather of Lynn (Scott), Michael, Daniel (Lori), Jonathan (Rebecca), Joshua, and the late Jeremy; great-grandfather of Brett, Tyler, Jenna and Macy; brother of the late Lori (late Jack) Pinkert, Edward (late Ellen) and Grace (late John) Kuwick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Services were held by the family. Robert was a WWII veteran, Knight of St. John, Commandery No. 204 and a longtime Eucharistic Minister at St. Barnabas, Depew. Please leave condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com