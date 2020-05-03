ROZEWSKI, Eugene

ROZEWSKI - Eugene Of Lancaster, entered into rest April 30, 2020, devoted son of the late Edmund and Tillie (nee Czajka), also survived by cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Mr Rozewski was a US Army veteran inducted in 1960 and honorably discharged in 1966. He was a member of the Teamsters Union 449. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com