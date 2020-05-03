Deaths Death Notices
ROTH, Kathy A. (Schultz)
Unexpectedly, April 22, 2020, age 64, beloved mother of Jamil and Talia Roth; loving sister of Shawn Schultz and the late Robert Schultz; she will be sadly missed by many cherished family and friends. All Services to be held privately. Kathy was a retired School Psychologist at Waterfront Elementary. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Kathy's Tribute Page available at www.AMIGONE.com
