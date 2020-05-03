ROST, Jeanne W. (Winkler)

ROST - Jeanne W.

(nee Winkler)

April 30, 2020, age 91, beloved wife of the late Robert W. Rost; loving mother of William R. Rost, David C. (Corinne) Rost, Peggy (David) Spoth and Kathleen (Martin) Visciano; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; dear sister of four predeceased siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.AMIGONE.com