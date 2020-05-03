ROBINSON, Anna Grace (Sanford)

Entered into eternal rest April 28, 2020, loving wife of the late Isham C. Robinson; cherished mother of Lauris D. (Dezell Watkins) Robinson; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Entombment Rosewood Atrium Mausoleum Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com