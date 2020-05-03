ROBB, Helen (Magner)

Passed away on April 30, 2020, beloved wife of the late Graham J. "Emil" Robb; dear mother of Joseph Robb, Mary (Bob) Salamone and Donna Robb; loving grandmother of Michael Robb, Nicholas, Elizabeth and Peter Salamone; predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services and burial were held at the request of the family. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online register book found at www.CANNANFH.com