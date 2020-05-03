Rivera, Jasper E.

Rivera - Jasper E. April 30, 2020, beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Wegrzynowski) Rivera; loving father of Linda Rivera, Kenneth Rivera, Lori Ann Schuh, James (Amy) Rivera, Gerald (Yvonne) and late Thomas Rivera; Loving grandfather of twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear brother of Amos (Adina) Rivera; also survived by nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Mr. Rivera was an Army veteran of WWII. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com