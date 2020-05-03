Deaths Death Notices
RAYMOND - Paul S. Of Lake View, NY, suddenly April 30, 2020, beloved husband of Sharon L. (nee Zeigler); dearest father of Paul (Karen) and Jason Raymond; grandfather of Ava and Lucas Raymond; brother of Donna (James) Guida; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Memorial Services will be held by the family at a later date. Paul and his wife Sharon are the Owners of John and Mary's Restaurant in Hamburg, NY. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
