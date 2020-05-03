RATZEL, Audrey (Haas)

April 27, 2020, at the age of 93, formerly of Buffalo, beloved wife of the late Donald C Ratzel; loving mother of Bonnie (Terry) Herrmann, Connie (Michael) Katta, and Donald (Amy) Ratzel; grandmother of six and great-grandmother of two. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements made by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com