POST, Leona S. (Kozaczka)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest May 1, 2020, beloved wife of the late Edward S. Post; devoted mother of Debbie Post and Michele Vaillancourt, cherished grandmother of Lexingtin Kaehill and Lucas Vaillancourt; loving daughter of the late Bertha (late Conrad) Rock; dear sister of Diana (Walter) Bandish; fond aunt of Michael (Jackie) Bandish and Jean Bandish. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Leona's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com