PORTERA, Caroline A. (Gengo)

PORTERA - Caroline A. (nee Gengo)

Of Amherst, entered into rest May 1, 2020, beloved wife of the late Albert J. Portera; devoted mother of Paula (Michael) Mietus, Jeffrey (Maria) Portera and the late Adrienne (Jon) Schulte; cherished grandmother of Max, Ian, Adam, Jessica (Chace) and Christina; loving daughter of the late Frank and Anne Gengo; dear sister of Marie (late Karl) Lienhard and the late Joseph (late Marie) Gengo; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Service. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com