POLLAK, Edith (Walter)

POLLAK - Edith (nee Walter)

April 29, 2020, beloved wife of 60 years to Joseph Pollak; loving mother of Robert (Michele), Joseph B. (Tracey Phillips), Ilona (Jeffrey) Rogan and Sylvia (William) Connors; cherished grandma of 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Sigrid (Michael) Perry; sister in law of John (Helga) Pollak; survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Edith and her cousins shared a special bond together. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. If memorials desired, they may be made in Edith's memory to the Alzheimer's Association and Related Dementia, Western New York Chapter (www.alz.org or 1-800-272-3900). Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com