PICKENS, Charles M.

PICKENS - Charles M. Of Buffalo, NY, departed this life on April 29, 2020, son of Cynthia Pickens and the late Matthew Davis; loving husband of 30 years to Ahnita Ahn; father to LordMyk, Mishawnkee and Xinavahnee; brother of Tonya, Lasalle and Jewel of Buffalo, NY and Yolanda Young of NC. He leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Private Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY. Condolences at www.BrianKLewisfuneralhome.com