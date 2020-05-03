PETZING, Harry E. M.D. "Bud"

PETZING - Harry E. M.d. "Bud"

Of Orchard Park and Hamburg, NY, passed away on April 24, 2020, at almost 96 years old. Bud was predeceased by his treasured wife and constant companion for 65 years, Helen S. Petzing (Schram)(2015); his parents Harry H. (1975) and Wilma (Rich) Petzing (1988); and his sisters Evelyn Schueler (2002)(Norman 1999) and Gladys Schultz (2004) (Robert 2001). Survivors include his beloved son and daughter-in-law Larry and Leslie Petzing of Wellesley MA; grandsons Drew (Louisa Michl) and Dean Petzing; niece Sandy Schultz Campbell and nephew Norman Schultz; along with great-nieces, cousins and cousins' children and their families. Bud graduated from South Park High School '41, the University of Buffalo (UB) '44, and the UB Medical School '46. He, proudly, served as a doctor in the Army on a Navy ship in the Mediterranean post WWII. Bud met Helen, who was a registered nurse, while in port in NYC. Other than his time in the service, he lived his life through retirement in South Buffalo and Hamburg. Bud loved being an OB-GYN and helping families bring their new borns into the world. In retirement, Bud and Helen were snowbirds for more than 25 years spending their winters on Siesta Key in Sarasota Florida. After Helen passed, Harry moved into the wonderful continuous care community of Fox Run in Orchard Park where he developed many close and supportive relationships. His son, daughter-in-law and family are most grateful for the great professional and compassionate care he received at Fox Run during those four years, especially over the last few months. A service to celebrate Bud's life will be held at a future date at St. Matthew's UCC in Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. For online condolences visit: www.loomisoffersandloomis.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc. (Hamburg Chapel).