Of Hamburg, NY, April 26, 2020, beloved daughter of the late Vincent Sr. and Pauline (nee Knihinicki) Paturzo; dearest sister of Sheila (Mark) Lazeration, Joseph (Marquita) Paturzo, Victor (Rhonda) Paturzo, and the late Vincent Jr. (late Joanne) Paturzo; dearest friend of Denise Venezia; also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Cathy was a devoted and avid Buffalo Bills fan. Private services were held with the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com