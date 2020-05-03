PARK, Alexander W.

PARK - Alexander W. Age 62, of Buffalo, NY. Alex died on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Alex was the great-grandson of the renowned surgeon and cancer hospital founder Roswell Park, MD and the beloved son of the late Roswell Park, III and Dorothy M. Park. Alex graduated from the Windsor Mountain School in Lenox, MA and earned a degree in history from the University at Buffalo. A friend of Bill W., his friends describe him as someone who seemed to know something about everything. He was a gentleman and very scholarly. A prolific reader, it was natural that he would become an author himself. He published his first novel, Running from the Paranoids in his forties and subsequently wrote two other books. He loved the real estate business, abstract painting and fast cars. Alex is survived by his sister-in-law, Debra Park; his cousin, Peter (Stacey) Koekkoek; step-mother, Zaida Park; step-sister, Michele Tyman, as well as dear friends, Christine Armesto and John (Shelley) McKendry. Services will be private. Donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Elm & Carlton St., Buffalo, NY 14222. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC.