April 26, 2020, wife of Gerald (Jerry); stepmother of Denise (Dave) Phillips, Scott Papierz, Heather (Michael) Damico; proud grandmother of Michael and Abigail; Janice was predeceased by her parents, William and Marion as well as her siblings and their spouses, Willard (Joyce), Clyde (Eilene), June (Jim) Haugh and Irene Fralick. She is also survived by very special nieces and nephews. Janice donated her body to the University of Buffalo Medical School Anatomical Gift Program. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor when possible. Donations may be in made in Janice's honor to Roswell Park or the Heart Association if you wish.