PANZICA, Charles Jr.

PANZICA - Charles Jr. Age 94, April 26, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY, beloved husband of the late Agnes (nee Eagan) Panzica; devoted father of Ellen M. (Richard) Lasota, Barbara J. (late James) Witkowski, Nancy J. (Bob Henry) Panzica, Joyce L. (William) McCullagh and Charles M. (Lynn) Panzica; loving grandfather of Jennifer (John), Melanie, Jessica, Jeffrey, Jillian (Michael Correale), Adam and Ryan; great-grandfather of Christopher and Sara; dear brother of Evelyn (late James) Stunkel, Janet (late Joseph) Vullo and predeceased by one sister and three brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a date and time to be announced. Mr. Panzica was a veteran of the US Army and was awarded the Bronze Star. Memorials in memory of Charles may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Elm and Carlton Sts., Buffalo, NY 14263 or Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.