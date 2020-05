PANEK, Edmund S.

PANEK - Edmund S. April 25, 2020, age 84, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved son of the late Stanley and Sally (nee Janiak) Panek; dear brother of Barbara (Donald) Gutowski, Sally Ann (late Charles) Hooper, Mary Ann (Michael) Lannan and Kathleen (Jeffrey) Ewers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private family services and interment were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.